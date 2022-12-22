Retrenched school teachers hold sit-in protest close to Tripura CM’s residence, demand reinstatement

A section of the 10,323 retrenched school teachers in Tripura Thursday staged a mass sit-in protest on Laxminarayan Bari Road in Agartala, just 100 metres away from Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha’s residence, demanding their reinstatement.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Arabinda Sharma, who is the leader of a group of school teachers, said they have been sitting out on a makeshift roadside stage near Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in the heart of the city for 62 days since October 20 this year.

He said a recent RTI response shows 9,862 out of the 1,0323 teachers were not party in the high court case, which was later upheld by the Supreme Court in 2017, and, accordingly, their jobs were terminated, albeit without any termination letter.

“The Supreme Court said we were not a party. So our jobs shouldn’t go. We want to tell the government that if the Supreme Court does not say we are party to the case, please reinstate us in schools and if the government feels our jobs have indeed gone, at least provide us a showcause or termination letter as per service code”, Sharma said.

Dipak Debbarma, another teacher, claimed the previous Left Front government used their issue for narrow political benefits.

“The previous government did not have any legitimate issue and they wanted to exploit the issue for electoral and political gains. They tried to incite people against the Opposition and get narrow political benefits, saying we were retrenched due to a letter of the then Opposition leader Sudip Roy Barman, whereas our jobs were withheld due to administrative lapses and planned political conspiracy”, he said.

He said when the BJP came to power in 2018, it promised that it would give the retrenched teachers their jobs back. However, the ruling party is yet to fulfil that promise, he added.

“We are political victims. Our jobs were lost due to a planned political conspiracy. The Left Front wanted to take narrow political gains out of our issue. The BJP promised us our jobs but our jobs were not given yet,” he added.

The teachers argued that a recent RTI response from the Supreme Court shows only 462 of the 10,323 teachers were subject to challenge of recruitment policy in a Tripura High Court verdict from 2014, which was later upheld by the apex court.