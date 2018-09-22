Retired Indian Army personnel injured in apparent suicide attempt in Tripura

The patient was later referred to Trauma Care Centre in Agartala in a critical condition, police said. (Representational Image) The patient was later referred to Trauma Care Centre in Agartala in a critical condition, police said. (Representational Image)

A retired Indian Army personnel was injured in an apparent suicide attempt at Shalbagaan Army camp in West Tripura district Saturday evening, officials said. Speaking to indianexpress.com, West Tripura Superintendent of Police Ajit Pratap Singh said that a retired Indian Army personnel was engaged in some occupation at the Army state headquarters at Shalbagaan.

Bharat Bahadur Thapa, 50, worked at the Indian Army camp, however, the nature of his occupation at the camp remains unknown. He was found injured Saturday, with a bullet injury on his abdomen, which was apparently inflicted by himself.

“The retired Army personnel was rushed to GB Hospital where he is being treated. An FIR was registered at Airport Police Station today. We are investigating into what capacity he used to serve after retirement or how he was injured’, Singh said.

The official also stated that Army authorities informed the incident to be an attempted act of suicide. However, the issue is still under investigation. The patient was later referred to Trauma Care Centre in Agartala in a critical condition, police said.

