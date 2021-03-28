Restrictions on movement of bikes in Agartala, West Tripura district to keep law and order under control during Holi

The streets of Agartala remained deserted on Sunday owing to the restrictions. (Express Photo: Debraj Deb)

The Tripura government on Sunday imposed restrictions on movement of motorcycles with one or more pillion riders in Agartala and the West Tripura district to “stop rowdy elements from disturbing the law-and-order situation in the city on the occasion of Holi”.

In a notice, West District Magistrate Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav stated that Section 144 was imposed on riding motorcycles with one or more pillion riders with or without arms on Sunday and Monday.

“The Superintendent of Police, West Tripura District, has communicated that rowdy elements are likely to roam around the Agartala city and other areas under the district on motorcycles. They are likely to create law-and-order problems and it is necessary to prohibit such movements on two wheelers on the occasion of Dol/Holi on 28/03/2021 and 29/03/2021,” the notice read.

The order exempts movement of police, medical staff and persons moving for emergency medical treatment and emergency services.

According to the police headquarters, no major incident of law-and-order violation has taken place on the first day of restrictions.

Meanwhile, a fake video of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb is doing the rounds on social media, where the CM is seen declaring that everything will remain shut across the state following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

“The video is false and baseless,” the Chief Minister’s Office said. It added that legal action would be taken against those circulating the video and appealed to the people to refrain from spreading fake news.

Earlier in July, 2020, a 16-year-old school boy was detained from Dhaleswar in Agartala for spreading a fake message regarding reimposition of a week-long lockdown from a Twitter account similar to that of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.