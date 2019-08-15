Report on viral video: Suspended Tripura university faculty attacks newspaper office

The headquarters of the Tripura Times English daily came under attack purportedly from a suspended guest teacher of Tripura University along with an accomplice late Wednesday evening. The attack was carried out after the publication of a news report about a viral video clip where the suspended teacher was seen showing Karate moves and singing.

The FIR, registered with West Agartala Police Station on Wednesday night, blamed Moti Kapoor, a suspended Tripura University professor, and his accomplice Samar Chakraborty as well as a “group of unidentified miscreants”, “They ran amok in Tripura Times office at about 7 pm on 14th August, 2019,” a copy of the FIR made available to this publication reads.

The duo apparently attacked the entrance of the residence of Justice Arindam Lodh of the Tripura High Court, next to the newspaper office, but could not gain access. Tripura Times was established by Justice Lodh’s father, the Late Apanshu Mohan Lodh, way back in 1960 and is the first English daily of the state.

“He threatened that he would parade 2,000 students in front of our newspaper and shut us down unless we retracted the report. His accomplice claimed proximity with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and central ministers. He said he could close down our publication right away,” Jaydip Chakraborty, senior reporter of the newspaper, told this correspondent.

Two employees of the newspaper, including manager Saumen Bhattacharjee, sustained injuries in the assault.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, West Agartala Officer in-charge Debaprasad Roy said a complaint was registered last evening against two persons including a guest faculty of Tripura University. He informed that a team of personnel searched for the accused duo, but found them absconding.

The search is still on and the two-wheeler of Kapoor has been seized from the university campus.

Tripura University could not be reached for their comments on the subject.