Ready to fight back third wave of Covid: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura has developed healthcare infrastructures three-four times since the onset of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and is ready to fight back the third wave, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters in Agartala, Deb said that the country crossed 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, of which, over 71.9 crores are of first doses and 29.52 crores are second doses.

In Tripura, a total of 40,10,109 doses were administered since the Covid-19 vaccination drive started on January 16 this year. Of the total, 25,02,033 (95.35 per cent) were first doses and 15,08,076 (60.27 per cent) were second doses, the CM, who also holds the health portfolio, told the media.

He added the state has undertaken special initiatives to achieve the milestone of first dose coverage by launching phase-wise special vaccination drives since March 24.

The state vaccinated a total of 2.26 lakh beneficiaries above 45 years during a special vaccination drive organised from March 24 to 26. It was followed by 3.48 lakh beneficiaries above 18 years during the second special vaccination drive from June 21 to 22 and another 2.22 lakh beneficiaries above 18 years from July 21 to 31.

The state also targeted a total of 2,34,881 beneficiaries to ensure second doses during the special drive from September 13 to 15.

A total of 22 oxygen plants have been installed and commissioned across all the eight districts of the state, nine times the capacity of oxygen plants since before the pandemic, he added.