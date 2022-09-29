Over 400 rape cases in Tripura since January 2020; 1,174 held for crimes against women: CM

Over 400 incidents of rape were registered in Tripura since January 2020 and 1,174 people were arrested for different types of crimes against women, including rape, a report recently placed in the state assembly said.

Tripura had its last session of the incumbent 12th assembly this month. The session, which ended Monday, saw a report of the Home Department on different crimes, which said out of 2,164 cases of crimes on women registered in last 2.5 years, 381 were rape cases and 26 were gang-rapes.

The figures were put forth in the Assembly session by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, who is also in charge of the Home Department, in response to a question moved by Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and CPI(M) MLA Nirmal Biswas.

The report also said seven women were murdered after they were raped in a similar timeframe.

In response to another question moved by CPI(M) MLAs Sudhan Das and Nirmal Biswas, Saha said that 67 people were murdered in 63 incidents in seven months from January 1 till August 31 this year. They include 39 males and 28 females. As many as 114 accused persons were arrested over these cases and a warrant was issued against one absconding person. The police filed chargesheet in 29 of these 63 cases while investigation in the rest is still on, Saha added.

Another Home Department report suggests 263 minors, 1,050 males and 2,705 females went missing from Tripura from January 2020 till August this year. However, the police records have only one case registered for human trafficking, where a woman was alleged to have been trafficked.

Among the “missing” cases, the police rescued 242 minors, 877 males and 2,524 females. The “trafficked” woman was rescued as well, the Home Department report placed in the Assembly said. As many as 253 persons were arrested in the “missing” cases while a woman was arrested on “trafficking” charges.

Meanwhile, another report of the Home Department suggests that 3,855 people died “unnaturally” from February 1 2020 till August this year. They include 2,858 males and 997 females.