Tripura ADC move no-confidence motion against CEM Ranjit Debbarma, urgent session soon

Members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) sent a notice to ADC chairman Ranjit Debbarma on Monday for dissolving the council’s Executive Committee members and moved a no-confidence motion against Debbarma.

The dissenting members later met Governor Ramesh Kumar Bais at Agartala this evening.

“A section of the council is aggrieved against Chief Executive Member Radhacharan Debbarma. Nearly no one turned up at the last ADC council session. I don’t know what were their grievances. But some of them sought my support to initiate a no-confidence motion. I gave my support. We have met the Governor and informed this thing,” said Patiram Tripura, ADC member from Raima Valley in Dhalai district.

“The decision was taken since existing Executive Committee of the TTAADC has failed to fulfil the minimum needs of the people living in TTAADC areas,” he added.

Patiram said that the Governor has assured to convene a session of the ADC within a few days to address the issue of no-confidence motion.

All members who sought no-confidence motion against CEM Debbarma today were elected on CPI (M) ticket in 2015, barring Joy Kishore Jamatia, who was expelled from the communist party two years back for ‘immoral activities’.

Jamatia later joined the BJP.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tripura ADC CEM Radhacharan Debbarma said he was not aware of the development. Tripura Left Front convener Bijan Dhar was clueless about it as well.

Tripura ADC is spread across 7,132.56 square km and covers nearly 68% of the state’s geographical area.

However, tribals comprise only one-third of the state’s population of 37 lakh people. 70 per cent land under the TTAADC is covered by hills and forests and most inhabitants are prone to ‘jhum’ (slash and burn) cultivation.

The state’s tribal council was formed as per TTAADC Act, 1979 under the provisions of 7th Schedule of the Constitution and was later upgraded with provisions under the 6th Schedule.