Ramesh Bais sworn in as 18th Governor of Tripura, vows to work his best to solve state’s problems

Ramesh Bais took the oath of office and secrecy as the 18th Governor of Tripura at Old Raj Bhawan here Monday. Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura Sanjoy Karol administered his oath of office in the presence of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and other members of his cabinet.

Speaking to mediapersons later today, the new gubernatorial head said he found Tripura a beautiful place and would dedicate himself to work for its development.”I shall sit with members of the state cabinet and find out areas that need development and shall work to the best of my capacity to solve them,” said Bais.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said he found previous two Governors – Tathagata Roy and Kaptan Singh Solanki – very helpful and pro-active for development of Tripura. He hoped that the gubernatorial head would be equally positive for developing Tripura into a model state in terms of development.

He also said that Bais has a long experience in the Parliament and conducting development-oriented activities, which would help develop Tripura.

A member of the BJP, Bais has earlier served as the minister of Environment and Forests in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He also served as an MP for seven terms from Chattisgarh’s Raipur constituency.

Bais arrived here with his wife on July 27 and was given a formal reception at the new Raj Bhawan, which was completed a few months back at New Capital Complex, right beside the state secretariat. The Old Raj Bhawan is situated at Pushpavanta Palace, which used to be a leisurely palace of Tripura’s Manikya kings.

Bais’s predecessor Prof. Kaptan Singh Solanki left Tripura on Sunday after the state government gave him a formal farewell.