Pulwama attack: Protest erupt in Tripura, student leaders call for stern action against Pakistan

A day after 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in a dastardly attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber in Pulwama of Jammu & Kashmir, a series of protests were held across Agartala with two groups of students burning the Pakistani flag and calling for stern action against the neighbouring country.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Tripura general secretary Saruj Deb said that the Pulwama attack is a burning example of anti-India conspiracies hatched by Pakistan and terror groups based on its lands. He demanded the Government of India to take immediate and severe action against the perpetrators of the attack sitting in Pakistan.

Ranabir, leader of a separate student group here, said they burnt the Pakistani flag at Mara Chowmuhani here to voice protest against the Pulwama terror attack.

Earlier in the afternoon, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh to the families of each CRPF jawan killed in the terror attack on Thursday. “We express our heartfelt sympathy and condolences for the bereaved family members of the brave martyrs who lost their lives (at Pulwama). We believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh will take the correct decision on this issue. On our part, we have decided to donate Rs. 2 lakh to each of the bereaved families”, Biplab said.

The CM also walked in a candlelight rally organized by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Agartala city.

Meanwhile, the state Congress condemned the attack and said that they are with the Government of India. “The attack was proof of the failure of the foreign policy of the Modi government. However, we don’t want to politicise, we are with the government for any step they take. Pakistan should be treated as they deserve”, Tripura Congress vice president Tapas Dey told this correspondent.

Tripura Left Front convener Bijan Dhar condemned the Pulwama attack and said that the central government should explore both military and political avenues to solve the crisis. “There are no words left to criticize this incident (Pulwama). This is the legacy of Partition still going on. This problem can’t be solved only by weapons. Both political and administrative solution should be explored”, Dhar said.

In an oblique reference to BJP, the communist leader said that “some forces” might want to exploit the situation before upcoming Parliamentary elections. “Some forces might want to exploit the situation before elections. If they do, it will be undesired. We stand with the bereaved family members in their time of pain and suffering”, he said.