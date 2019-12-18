Protests against CAA in Tripura, picketers burn copies of Act

The state Youth Congress today held a 5-hour sit-in-demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Agartala. (Source: Debraj Deb) The state Youth Congress today held a 5-hour sit-in-demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Agartala. (Source: Debraj Deb)

Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) picked up again in Tripura on Thursday, albeit on a peaceful note. The state Youth Congress today held a 5-hour sit-in-demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Agartala. State Youth Congress president Pujan Biswas said the protest was called to protest police action on Jamia Millia Islamia University at New Delhi.

“The CAA is anti-Constitutional and anti-people. The BJP-led central government, backed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is trying to divide India on ethnic, communal and caste lines. We stand against this divisive onslaught of communal politics. We have previously protested the Bill and now we are protesting against the Act through this sit-in-demonstration,” Pujan told reporters.

Later today, CPI student and youth wings – All India Students Federation (AISF) and All India Youth Federation (AIYF) – protested in front of Agartala City Center. The protesters burnt copies of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said they would continue agitation as per Left partys’ nationwide agitation.

Tripura Peoples Party (TPP), a local political party formed in 2015, demanded at a press conference that both CAA and nationwide NRC revision be cancelled. TPP executive member Anjan Shuklabaidya said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC revision are efforts to divide the people on ethnic and communal lines.

Opposition CPI (M), CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and CPI (ML) are scheduled to hold a protest at Agartala against CAA on Friday. The parties have appealed to people to join their agitation against communal politics of central and state governments.

Meanwhile, Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who filed a petition challenging CAA at the Supreme Court, said the apex court has issued notices to the Centre for extending Citizenship Amendment Act in Northeast Indian states.

“Notices were issued by the Supreme Court on my behalf why Government of India has extended CAA in Northeast India as it violates Instrument of Accession signed by Rajmata Kanchan Prabha Devi, TNV Accord, ATTF Accord. Government of India will have to answer why the people have been betrayed over 70 years after repeated assurances that our land, culture, ethnicity and political identity will be protected,” Pradyot said.

He also said he feels the Supreme Court notice is a very big victory. He also appealed people to keep patience and not engage in violence with common people.

Pradyot headed the Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (JMACAB), a forum of three tribal political parties and social organisations, which held a three-day Tripura Bandh till December 11 to protest against the legislation. Some picketers of the forum engaged in violence with people in parts of Dhalai, North Tripura and Sipahijala districts. They called off the agitation after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi, who assured them to extend all sort of protection for tribals in NE.

