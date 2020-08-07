Protest after Agartala medic suspended: Doctors meet Additional Chief Secretary

The protesting doctors at the AGMC and GBP Hospital in Agartala. (Express photo) The protesting doctors at the AGMC and GBP Hospital in Agartala. (Express photo)

A day after they staged a protest over the suspension of a colleague, doctors from three Tripura associations met Additional Chief Secretary SK Rakesh, over a “tendency in the administration to shove liability of many things on doctors and medical personnel”.

Doctors from the Tripura chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) Teachers Forum and All Tripura Government Doctors Association had Wednesday protested at the AGMC and Govind Ballabh Panth (GP) Hospital, over the suspension of Dr. Uttam Bhattacharjee, posted at a Covid care centre. While the government has not officially given a reason for his suspension, sources said it was in connection with a BJP MLA’s visit to the care centre.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dr. Kanak Choudhury, spokesperson of ATGDA, said, “We met the Additional Chief Secretary on behalf of three organisations. We discussed our demands of immediate withdrawal of suspension order against Dr. Uttam Bhattacharjee, rollback of chargesheet against Dr Kaushik Chakraborty [suspended last year for a tweet against the CAB and CM Biplab Deb] and justice for Dr. Nistha Das, who was heckled by the District Magistrate in public.”

Terming the incidents ‘unfortunate’ and ‘saddening’, the doctor said the medical fraternity feels that a tendency is prevalent in the state administration to “shove liability of many things on doctors and medical personnel”.

Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh assured them their demands would be conveyed to his seniors, and the doctors would be informed about the government’s decision on Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd