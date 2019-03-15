Prisoners forced to strip, HC orders Tripura govt to take steps against officials

The Tripura High Court on Wednesday heard a petition on a complaint filed by a District Judge on the “barbaric”, “cruel and unusual” frisking of under-trial prisoners by making them strip at Tripura’s Khowai Sub-Jail and directed the state government to ensure that inmates of all jails are searched as per provisions of the Jail Manual, keeping in light human dignity and maintaining absolute privacy.

A division bench of the High Court, comprising of Chief Justice Sanjoy Karol and Justice Arindam Lodh, on Wednesday heard the petition admitted suo motu, based on a letter from Khowai District and Sessions Judge, who said under-trial prisoners at Khowai Sub-Jail were compelled to remove their clothes in presence of other under-trial prisoners and convicts in the name of frisking.

Seeking intervention from the High Court, the judge said, “Situation within Jail is very alarming, if the situation is not brought under control, very shortly anything may happen.”

The High Court heard the petition and directed the Tripura government to take steps against the erring officials and inform the court about the progress through an affidavit within one week.