Press Council seeks comments from Tripura over journalists’ arrest

Taking cognizance of the arrest of two journalists by Tripura Police over the weekend, the Press Council of India has sought a report from the state. The journalists were released by the court on Monday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Press Council said it has come to its “notice” that journalists Swarna Jha and Samriddhi Sakunia “were arrested by Tripura Police over their reporting on the communal clashes in Tripura.”

Press Council Chairman retired justice C K Prasad “has viewed it with grave concern and has taken suo motu cognizance in the matter” and has sought comments from the Tripura government through the Chief Secretary of the state and the Director General of Police.

Sakunia and Jha, who work for HW News Network, were granted bail by a Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court Monday after being arrested over alleged attempts of communal disharmony and criminal conspiracy. They were questioned by the police on Tuesday at the Kakraban police station in Gomati district for nearly six hours. Police said they would be allowed the leave the state after the questioning.