Tripura: Polls might be held anytime, says former CM Samir Ranjan Barman

Samir Ranjan Barman Samir Ranjan Barman

Former Tripura Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Barman stated Friday that people are living in ‘suffocating conditions’ under BJP rule in the state and aded that elections might be held at any point of time in Tripura.

Barman’s comments have created ripples amongst the politicians in the state. Tripura witnessed its last assembly election barely 22 months back in February 2018, in which the BJP-IPFT coalition, led by Biplab Kumar Deb formed the government, defeating Left Front, which ruled the state for last 25 consecutive years.

In his address at a press conference in Pradesh Congress Bhawan here this evening, Barman, who today joined an event to welcome newly nominated state Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas, said: “Congress party must be given a chance. People of this state must be saved. They are finding it hard to breathe freely. Election might be held at any point of time…”

Criticising BJP-led governments at the centre and in the state, Barman, who served as Home Minister in Tripura’s Congress-Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS) coalition government from 1988 till 1992 and as Chief Minister till 1993, said — “I appeal to those in other factions (of Congress) and other political parties to join Congress under the leadership of our new president. We want to bring Congress back to power in Tripura under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi”.

In an oblique reference to alleged law and order deterioration in his tenure, Samir Ranjan Barman today said, “We must forget what happened in the past and come together under Congress party and work to bring it back to power in Tripura, whenever polls are held.”

Reacting to Barman’s comments, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “These are daydreams. There is no harm in dreaming but there are no grounds to it. We aren’t taking these comments seriously. Our government is not heavy, Congress party is heavy with such people”.

Tripura Left Front convener Bijan Dhar said he feels the central government is trying to impose Emergency in the country but said he doesn’t have any inputs regarding an imminent election in Tripura anytime soon.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App