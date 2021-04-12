Amid post-poll violence, TIPRA chief Pradyot warns party workers of expulsion

In a sharp reaction to the incidents of violence, Pradyot Kishore said he would not tolerate any violence or extortion in his name. (File)

Amidst widespread allegations by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members that their properties and businesses were targeted after the Tripura ADC election results, TIPRA Motha chairperson and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma warned his party workers of expulsion if any were found to be indulging in violence or extortion.

Out of the 28 TTAADC seats, the TIPRA Motha bagged 18 seats, emerging as the single majority party winner. The rest nine went to BJP and an Independent won from one seat. While the incumbent party, CPIM, and Congress faced a wash out.

In a letter to Director General of Police VS Yadav, the BJP has sought security alleging that their supporters were attacked, their residences, business establishments and party offices ransacked, soon after results were announced for Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls on Saturday.

“… BJP Tripura Pradesh urges you to arrange for effective enforcement of law and order for peace, tranquility including communal harmony in the society and strict action may kindly be taken as per law in force,” BJP chief Dr Manik Saha wrote in his letter to the DGP.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Mohanpur and Jirania sub divisions of West, Khowai and Gomati districts for 24 hours from Saturday evening following sporadic violence.

” there is sufficient ground for imposing restrictions on movement in Mohanpur Sub-division & Jirania Sub-division of West Tripura District to prevent danger to human life, public property and tranquility,” read the order signed by West district magistrate Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav.

In Khowai district, Section 144 was imposed for five hours at Tulashikhar RD block, Padmabil RD block, Uttar Maharani, Laksha Chandra Para and Duski areas from Saturday till April 13.

“… there is apprehension of assembly and movement of miscreants in certain areas of Khowai district with potential for breach of peace and public order….. I Smitha Mol M. S, IAS, District Magistrate & Collector, Khowai District, Tripura hereby impose restriction that there shall not be assembly of five or more persons at areas mentioned in the schedule below, with or without arms or substances….,” a letter signed by Khowai district magistrate Smitha Mol, reads.

Gomati District Magistrate TK Debnath said in his order that section 144 was imposed for the safety and security of general public.

In a sharp reaction to the incidents of violence, Pradyot Kishore said he would not tolerate any violence or extortion in his name.

He also said his party would not hold victory rallies, in view of the ongoing pandemic and instead use the money for helping people in need.

Tensions have largely subsided across tribal council areas. Officials from the police headquarters said there were no major cases of disturbance since Sunday evening.