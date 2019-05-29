Political violence in Tripura: BJP supporters clash with ally IPFT, CM says situation better than 2013

BJP supporters in Tripura clashed with workers of its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) at Khowai district Tuesday night, resurfacing wounds of simmering political hostility in the state. Chief Minister Biplab Deb, however, said poll violence in the state under his rule has reduced compared to previous years.

Advertising

The clash, centering on a forest department raid at Uttar Maharanipur village near Mungiyakami of Khowai district soon led to political disturbance and at least four structures including a BJP party office and three houses were ransacked.

“It has come to the notice of the authority through police reports and through other credible resources that violence may take place due to political rivalry in the areas of Teliamura sub-division…”, a notification issued by Teliamura Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bisweswar Bhattacharya reads. The local administration imposed section 144 in the area to check further aggravation of the situation.

Speaking on the issue, IPFT spokesperson Mangal Debbarma said he heard the incident was a case of political clash with his party and the BJP. The leader is visiting the violence-hit areas and declined to comment any further at this stage. BJP leaders were not available for comments.

Advertising

Meanwhile, at least two persons were killed in alleged political assaults and a 60-year-old man committed suicide in South Tripura after he failed to pay off an alleged extortion demand of Rs. 3 lakh demanded for ‘victory celebrations’.

Addressing a late night press conference on Tuesday, Biplab Deb, who also holds the Home portfolio, said as per latest reports, 149 cases of violence were registered before the Lok Sabha elections, 4 cases on polling day and 33 cases were lodged in the aftermath of the election process. He said his government is keeping a strong watch as 186 cases related to poll violence were registered across the state.

“I want to make it clear that our government will not tolerate violence of any kind perpetrated triggered by criminals. We will identify them and initiate strict action”, the chief minister told media.

While claiming that no political deaths occurred in Tripura so far, Deb said arrests were made in some places in connection with poll violence.

In the face of allegations of violence by BJP supporters, the Chief Minister, who is also president of BJP’s Tripura unit, said: “Such criminals can use any political party’s mask”.

Saying the polls-related violence has decreased in the state, Deb cited 2013 Assembly elections when 245 cases were registered in connection with violence.

In 2018 when BJP dislodged communist rulers in Tripura after 25 years, 439 cases were registered across the state including 235 cases registered in the run-up to the polls, 8 cases on the poll day and 196 cases were lodged in the aftermath of assembly elections.

Sharing the statistics, the Chief Minister claimed poll violence cases have reduced this year.

Meanwhile, former Tripura Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar wrote a letter to Deb and demanded his intervention to stop election violence.

The letter signed by Sarkar and senior CPI (M) leaders including the party’s central committee leaders like Badal Choudhury, Tapan Chakraborty etc. said ‘unprecedented attacks’ were let loose upon opposition political parties throughout Tripura since the day of counting of votes.

“Since May 23 till May 27 evening, 18 CPI (M) offices were set on fire….19 party offices were vandalized, 22 houses and 10 shops of CPI (M) members and supporters were set on fire, 266 houses and 20 shops were attacked and vandalized. 16 cars and bike were set ablaze on completely broken…many fisheries and rubber plantations were damaged, even mulching and pregnant cows were poisoned to death at Champaknagar”, the letter reads.

Sarkar and his comrades also said information of attack and damage could not be fully collected since the victims were forced to flee their homes.

The Congress has claimed over 550 supporters were rendered homeless in post poll violence in Tripura since May 23 and at least 27 were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Advertising

Tripura Congress president Pradyot Kishore Debburman has created an emergency crisis fund and personally donated Rs. 10 lakhs for treatment and assistance of party workers injured in poll related hostilities. He also said his party would file a petition with the Supreme Court seeking compensation for those injured in poll violence in the state.