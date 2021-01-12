Tripura Police nabs four armed cadres of outlawed NLFT and Assam’s UDLF

The arrestees were identified as Ganga Reang alias Bailen, Jiban Reang, Lalthanga Reang of the NLFT and Shinghamani Reang of the UDLF, a sister outfit of the former. The last-named hails from Hailakandi district in neighbouring Assam.

Tripura Police arrested four armed cadres of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and United Democratic Liberation Front (UDLF) of Barak Valley in Assam late on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to indianexpress.com in state capital Agartala on Tuesday evening, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Arindam Nath said the police picked up the four cadres from Arjunthakur Para in Takarjala area of Sepahijala district.

The arrestees were identified as Ganga Reang alias Bailen, Jiban Reang, Lalthanga Reang of the NLFT and Shinghamani Reang of the UDLF, a sister outfit of the former. The last-named hails from Hailakandi district in neighbouring Assam.

“We seized two pistols, 17 rounds of ammunition, 20 NLFT extortion notices, cell phones and other incriminating materials from their possession,” the IG said.

On December 24, Director General of Police VS Yadav had announced the surrender of four of the top ten NLFT-Biswamohan commanders. Reports claim that the outfit has been grappling with financial woes and depleting cadre strength since 88 of them laid down arms before the state government in 2019.

Banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 1997, the NLFT has orchestrated violence in the state from their camps across the border, in Bangladesh. The outfit has been responsible for 317 incidents of violence linked to their insurgency, between 2005 and 2015, leaving 28 security personnel and 62 civilians dead. Peace talks with NLFT were initiated in 2015 and there has been no report of any violence by the outfit since 2016.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, of which around 67 km is unfenced. These unfenced patches are used by the ultras to sneak in and out of the state. It was from one such unfenced portion of the border in Dhalai district that suspected NLFT cadres abducted three border fencing workers in December, last year. Sixteen days after being reported missing, the trio returned home unhurt.