Inquiry into ‘police assault’ on students stuck on Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb’s route

Amid mounting criticism, police said on Saturday they would investigate allegations that traffic police personnel had assaulted two students after their two-wheeler collapsed on a road through which the chief minister’s convoy was expected to pass.

Assistant Inspector General Subrata Chakraborty’s press statement announcing the inquiry came shortly after Congress and Left parties’ student wings as well tribal student bodies protested demanding action against the police personnel who allegedly assaulted the university students near the Mahatma Gandhi statue close to the Agartala Circuit House on Thursday. Instead of helping the students who got stuck on the road, the student bodies alleged, the police officials took them to a police station and allegedly attacked them.

“An incident has taken place on January 13 near Murti Prangan area. Subsequently, two youths lodged complaints alleging that they were physically assaulted by traffic police personnel. An enquiry was ordered about alleged physical assault by traffic personnel at Traffic Unit. The enquiry will be conducted by Deputy SP (Traffic) Koyal Debbarma,” read the statement, which also said a traffic constable was removed from field duties till the inquiry would be over.

A new case was registered over the incident at the New Capital Complex police station, where the youths had already filed a complaint.

Earlier on the day, the Congress’s National Students Union of India demonstrated in front of the traffic SP’s office. “Two students, Angel Reang and Abhijit Debbarma, were called to the Traffic Bhawan and assaulted after their vehicle collapsed on the road. Everyone has seen this. No one has been suspended till now. The home minister is in deep sleep. Why was no one arrested for assaulting students? If action is not taken within 24 hours, we will start a statewide movement,” NSUI state president Samrat Roy said.

Left student and youth organisations also sought appropriate punishment for those responsible behind the incident. “We have come to know two students of a university here were stuck on the road in front of the CM’s convoy due to technical problems. Instead of helping them out, the police picked them up, took them to the police station, abused and assaulted them. This assault on innocent students raises questions on the impartial role of police,” the Students Federation of India, Tribal Students Union, the Democratic Youth Federation of India and the Tribal Youth Federation wrote in a statement.

Twipra Students’ Federation leader Maheshwar Tripura, who demanded Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s intervention, claimed that a senior traffic police officer had requested them to persuade the students to “compromise”. The outfit also warned of large-scale protests.

Royal scion Pradyut Kishore Deb Barman—who is the head of The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (Tipra) Motha which rules tribal Autonomous District Council—earlier wrote on social media that he stood with one of the students. “I stand with Abhijit Debbarma #icfai. People need to answer why this is happening to our youth! Urge all members and leaders of Tipra to show solidarity with Abhijit and family”, he wrote.