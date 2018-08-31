PM Modi ‘principal agent of Rafale deal’, Anil Ambani ‘pocketed loot’: Mahila Congress

The Congress leader also demanded Prime Minister Modi release the details of the deal in the public domain and explain his actions. (Express Photo) The Congress leader also demanded Prime Minister Modi release the details of the deal in the public domain and explain his actions. (Express Photo)

All India Mahila Congress president and Parliamentarian Sushmita Dev Friday launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to him as the “principal agent of Rafale deal”. The Congress is intensely campaigning against the Rafale deal across the country.

Addressing a press conference at Pradesh Congress Bhavan, in Agartala, Dev said, “Narendra Modi has looted the nation and Anil Ambani has pocketed the loot. The Rafale deal is a copybook case of squandering national interests, causing loss to the public exchequer and promoting the culture of crony capitalism at the cost of Public Sector Undertaking (PSU). Modi government is indulging in a brazen coverup exercise”, Dev told reporters.

The Congress leader also demanded Prime Minister Modi release the details of the deal in the public domain and explain his actions.

The Rafale deal was first initiated by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in December 2012. The Rafale jets would be inducted into the Indian Air Force. An international bid was floated for 126 aircraft. However, after the BJP rose to power, on January 26, 2016, both countries signed the MoU for the purchase of 36 jets in a flyaway condition.

Referring to the change in the deal, Congress leader Dev claimed PM Modi to be the “principal benefactor” of the contract and accused him of being an “agent” in the deal. “He has played a dual role in this contract. He is also going to get agency commission”, Dev alleged. She also launched an attack against Anil Ambani of Reliance Defence Limited. Terming the Rafale deal, “biggest scam in the history of India”, the Mahila Congress leader said her party would hold protests and campaigns across the country.

Former union minister Dipa Das Munshi is scheduled to campaign against Rafale deal at Silchar town of Assam on Saturday as part of Congress’s agitations.

