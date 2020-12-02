Plea in Tripura HC seeks govt response on when the tribal council polls would be held

Through the plea, the Tripura People’s Front (TPF) has sought clarification from the government on why ADC polls are not being held.

A tribal outfit has filed a writ petition with the Tripura High Court, seeking a response from the government on when the state’s autonomous tribal council would go to polls.

On March 26, Tripura deferred the general elections of the district council ‘indefinitely’. The tenure of the existing council expired on May 17, following which an administrator, under the Governor, was appointed to oversee Covid management in the wake of growing concerns around the pandemic.

The Governor’s administrative control was extended for six more months in November.

Through the plea, the Tripura People’s Front (TPF) has sought clarification from the government on why ADC polls are not being held.

Speaking to indianexpress.com this evening, government counsel Debalaya Bhattacharjee said the petition was filed on Tuesday and has been referred to the state government.

“A writ petition was filed on behalf of TPF seeking clarification from the state government on why the ADC elections aren’t being held. They want to know when the polls will be held,” Bhattacharjee said.

Tripura ADC is spread across 7,132.56 square km and covers nearly 68% of the state’s geographical area. However, tribal communities only comprise one-third of the state’s population of 37 lakh.

Seventy percent land under the TTAADC is covered by hills and forests and most inhabitants earn their bread through ‘Jhum’ (slash and burn) cultivation.

The state’s tribal council was formed in accordance with TTAADC Act, 1979 with provisions listed under the 7th Schedule of the Constitution. It was later upgraded with provisions under the 6th Schedule.

