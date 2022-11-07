Peeved over father selling his mobile phone, minor boy kills 3 of family, neighbour in Tripura

A 15-year-old boy killed three family members and a neighbour in Tripura Sunday after he got peeved at his father for selling his mobile phone since he was fed up with his mobile phone addiction. The boy is a student of the ninth standard.

The police detained him hours after he fled his house at Durai Shivbari area in Kamalpur of Dhalai district. The boy is said to have murdered his grandfather, his mother, 10-year-old sister and a neighbour.

Assistant Inspector General Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said, “We registered a case of murder and suppression of evidence at Kamalpur police station. The police have detained the accused from Halahali market in the vicinity.”

The deceased were identified as the boy’s 70-year-old grandfather Badal Debnath, 32-year-old mother Samita Debnath, 42-year-old relative Rekha Deb and 10-year-old sister Suparna Debnath.

His father Haradhan Debnath is a bus conductor and is usually away from home to attend to his duties, the police said. He returned late on Sunday and found everyone missing at home. He later found the bodies dumped in the courtyard and raised an alarm.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dhalai Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramesh Yadav said the murders is a glaring example of severe behavioural addiction to smartphones, mobile phone gaming and TV crime shows.

He added, “During our investigation, we found that the accused boy was severely addicted to smartphones, mobile gaming and used to watch CID and crime patrol episodes on the TV. His father was fed up with his mobile addiction and had sold his phone. On the day of the murders, the boy had asked his mother for her phone to play games. When she denied, there was an altercation and the boy used a hard bamboo stick to hit her and she died on the spot.”

The SP also informed that the accused went on a killing frenzy after his 10-year-old sister, who saw the incident, panicked and cried out loud. He hit her with the same stick, killing her on the spot. His grandfather, who was around, came to enquire why the little girl was crying and was killed by the boy as well.

Half an hour later, a neighbour came to enquire about his mother and found the three dead bodies lying on the floor, following which he hit her with the bamboo and killed her as well.

The police said the boy played music on high volume at the time of the murder to hide the screams of his victims.

Asked how the police plan on combating the rising concern of digital addiction, Yadav said the law enforcement agency has discussed the issue amongst its officials and has decided to add the concept of making people aware of digital addiction through ‘Prayas’ – the state police’s own awareness generation programme.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Deepak Upadhyaya, a Journalism and Mass Communication faculty at Tripura University, said he had conducted a research on digital addiction in Tripura in 2016-17 and had found that the problem was at an infant stage at the time. But he added that now it seems to be deep-rooted.

“A far-flung state in northeast India is not an exception to the mainland phenomenon of mobile phone addiction. We used to think these are urban phenomena and Tripura might be an exception but this is not the case. This is the tip of the iceberg and society has to take serious steps to arrest the spread,” he said.

Dr Upadhyaya also said digital addiction might have become widespread due to easier access to smartphones these days and cheaper data packs, which has together made using a smart-phone easier, but without proper digital literacy.

On how the prevailing social condition can be addressed, Dr Upadhyaya said, “Parents have to be more conscious with what children do with their time. Children are like raw clay. They can often be misled. Children today are digital children, not like the old days. Parents have a big role to play. If anything is wrong, they should consult health or counselling experts.”

He added that psychological counselling still has a lot of taboo around it which is totally baseless. He further said the government could consider bringing academicians, practicing psychologists and experts from other disciplines together to go for more outreach programmes so that parental monitoring and psychological counselling can go side by side.