Tripura: CPI(M) supporter found dead, party alleges political murder; police denies

The discovery of a dead body of a 30-year old CPI(M) supporter in South Tripura’s Belonia on Wednesday has led the party to allege that it is a case of “pre-planned political murder”, while the police authorities deny the claim stating that prima facie no connection could be established to call the incident a ‘political murder’.

Advertising

“Mukunda Muhuri, 45, who was a close supporter of CPI(M) party was brutally murdered at Ishachandranagar in Belonia on January 30. He was on his way back home from a marriage party in the locality around 2 am when he was killed”, the statement issued by CPI (M) office secretary Haripada Das stated.

The party statement further alleged that the deceased had survived another attack by BJP-backed hooligans in May last year, shortly after the incumbent BJP-IPFT government came to power.

South Tripura superintendent of police Jal Singh Meena admitted that a person was found dead near a rubber plantation in Ishanchandranagar area of Belonia early morning on January 31. “Some local people spotted the body and informed the police. We have recovered the body and dispatched it for post-mortem examination”, the official said. Meena also denied the claims of political murder and stated that no such connection was established prima facie and during the preliminary investigation.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, CPI (M) Belonia sub-divisional secretary Tapas Dutta condemned the incident and sought immediate action against every individual involved with the incident.

Meanwhile, three persons who were learned to be present in the marriage party on January 30 were detained for interrogation.

Advertising

Asked about BJP’s take on the incident, state spokesperson Ashok Sinha denied claims of political murder and said CPI (M) is the only political party accustomed to these tactics. “There is no political murder happening here. The only ones that happened were committed by the communists”, he said.