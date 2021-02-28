Partially decomposed body of 5-yr old found in Tripura, one held, cops suspect rape & murder

According to the missing diary filed at Teliamura police station, the five-year-old went missing on February 22.

Tripura Police on Sunday recovered the partially decomposed body of a five-year old girl, almost six days after she went missing at Khowai district.

A 25-year-old man, identified as Abhijit Tripura, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the suspected rape and murder at Nishanchandrapara in the Teliamura sub-division of Khowai district, police said.

According to the missing diary filed at Teliamura police station, the five-year-old went missing on February 22. The complaint, however, was registered four days after the incident. The police recovered the body from a nearby forest on Sunday.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape on woman under 12 years of age), 356 (A) (assault or criminal force), as well as the POCSO Act.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report before sharing more details in the case. We came to know that the suspect is a relative of the deceased,” Swapan Debbarma, officer in-charge of Teliamura police station, said.