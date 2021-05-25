Paid Covid care centre to come up in Agartala in light of rising cases

With Covid-19 cases rising in the second wave, Tripura is set to introduce its first-ever paid Covid Care Centre promising 24×7 services. Set up at Ginger Hotel in Agartala, this centre would be jointly operated by an Agartala-based private nursing home.

Initially, the centre would become operational with 30-50 beds, including 10 beds along with oxygen concentrator support. A notification issued from the office of West Tripura District Magistrate Raval Hamendra Kumar said Divine Touch Mediclinic, a private nursing home, had earlier applied for serving Covid patients, and they were granted permission after “careful scrutiny” of papers submitted to the government.

The health department had imposed a cap of Rs. 3,500 for patients getting a single room, Rs. 4,000 for double room single occupancy and Rs. 5,000 for double room and double occupancy. Apart from bed charges, the rates would include complimentary breakfast, lunch, dinner, packaged drinking water while extra charges would be added for medicine, oxygen, investigation charges etc.

“…both Divine Touch Medi-clinic and Ginger Hotel will jointly be responsible for all the matters related with patient safety, providing better treatment 24×7 to the patients… “, the notification signed by West district magistrate Raval Hamendra Kumar reads.

The administration also asked the in-charge of the Covid Care Centre to submit a daily report to the West district chief medical officer.

The CMO also has been requested to depute a medical officer to look after the healthcare activities at the centre.

According to latest reports, 426 Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, out of which 160 are in West Tripura district alone, the worst-hit of all eight districts in the state. The state now has 5.93 per cent positivity rate and 1.01 percent overall fatality rate.