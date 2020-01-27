Padma Shri Dr Rathin Datta, known for his service during 1971 Indo-Pak War, passes away

In this photo, Lieutenant-General A A K Niazi, Martial Law Administrator of East Pakistan, signing papers of surrender to Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, Joint Commander of Indian and Bangladeshi Forces. Rathin Datta was accorded the coveted Padma award for his contribution to medicine and service during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) In this photo, Lieutenant-General A A K Niazi, Martial Law Administrator of East Pakistan, signing papers of surrender to Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, Joint Commander of Indian and Bangladeshi Forces. Rathin Datta was accorded the coveted Padma award for his contribution to medicine and service during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Padma Shri recipient Dr Rathin Datta, known for his contribution during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, passed away at his Kolata residence on Monday due to old-age ailments. He was 89. Datta was accorded the coveted Padma award for his contribution to medicine and service during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Born in 1931 in Assam’s Mangaldoi, Datta completed his schooling at Shillong and graduation at Dibrugarh Medical College. He interned under former West Bengal Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy before moving to England for further studies. He returned to India and joined Tripura Health Services in the late-1960s. He retired in 1992. Datta was accorded Padma Shri the same year on Republic Day.

He was known for his service during the 1971 Indo-Pak War during which he operated on several Mukti-joddhas (liberation warriors) and Indian Army veterans. He was also awarded the prestigious ‘Friends of Liberation War’ award at Dhaka for his service.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb condoled his demise. Deb said, “He was a legendary surgeon and good administrator of Tripura Health Services. With his team, he was responsible for creating medical infrastructure in Tripura. His humanitarian contribution during 1971 is historical”.

Deb also took to Twitter and wrote, “Deeply grieved at the sudden demise of Padma Shri Dr Rathin Datta, an outstanding doctor, known for his excellent services in the medical care history of Tripura. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this moment of grief. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Members of the medical fraternity also expressed condolences and sympathies for the bereaved family members. Indian Medical Association (IMA) West Tripura president and All Tripura Government Doctors Association (ATGDA) Joint Secretary Kaushik Chakraborty said, “The contributions of Padma Shri Dr Rathin Datta for serving patients of our state can’t be ever forgotten. We pay our homage and respects to the departed noble soul from IMA.”

