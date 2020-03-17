Over 700 Tripura teachers detained for protesting despite coronavirus restrictions

The teachers were pronounced as retired after December 31, 2017 as per apex court verdict, after which they were inducted on ad hoc basis. In November last year, the Supreme Court granted them one-time final extension till March 31, 2020. The teachers were pronounced as retired after December 31, 2017 as per apex court verdict, after which they were inducted on ad hoc basis. In November last year, the Supreme Court granted them one-time final extension till March 31, 2020.

Tripura Police Tuesday detained over 700 school teachers for protesting against the impending termination of their jobs in the midst of restriction on public movement as part of precautions against possible coronavirus spread in the state.

In 2017, the Supreme Court had upheld a 2014 verdict of the high court terminating the ‘unconstitutional’ recruitment of 10,323 school teachers since 2010. The teachers were pronounced as retired after December 31, 2017 as per apex court verdict, after which they were inducted on ad hoc basis. In November last year, the Supreme Court granted them one-time final extension till March 31, 2020.

Facing termination in the next 14 days, Amra 10323, a Left-leaning faction of these teachers, and All Tripura 10323 Adhoc Teachers Employees Organisation, a right-aligned faction, have been holding relay agitations over the past three days.

West Tripura Additional SP Manik Lal Saha said they violated restrictive orders on public movement imposed as per Section 144 of the CrPC which prevents assembly of over five people. “We tried to persuade them. They didn’t agree so we have removed them”, the official said. A source informed that 724 persons were detained.

Speaking to reporters later, All Tripura 10323 Adhoc Teachers Employees Organisation president Bimal Saha said the police action is uncalled for and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath for their failure in protecting the livelihood of the teachers.

Amra 10323 secretary Bhaskar Deb said teachers want a permanent solution assured by the ruling party prior to forming government. “We shall keep hitting the streets till our demands are met. We appeal to the government to consider our case with humanitarian perspective,” he said.

During the day, Opposition leader Manik Sarkar, Congress leader Gopal Chandra Roy met the protesters.

