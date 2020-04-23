Tripura: Houses damaged in hailstorm, 5,000 moved to shelter homes

CM Biplab Deb at the shelter. (Photo courtesy: CMO) CM Biplab Deb at the shelter. (Photo courtesy: CMO)

Around 5,000 houses and large tracts of cropland were damaged and many big trees uprooted during hailstorms and heavy showers in different parts of Tripura on Wednesday. Sepahijala and Khowai districts were the worst hit by the storm and gusty winds.

Almost 5,000 people were shifted to 22 relief camps, where social distancing measures are being observed keeping in mind the COVID-19 outbreak.

A press statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) today informed that Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb visited different places in Sepahijala and Khowai districts, where hailstorm caused severe damages, and said Rs 5,000 assistance was given to every affected household as immediate relief.

The CM has also announced that Rs. 95,000 would be given to every family whose house was severely damaged and Rs. 3,200 would be given to families that suffered minor damages. Farmers and animal rearers who suffered losses will also be given assistance after a survey, the CM said.

The Chief Minister said Takarjala and Golaghati of Sepahijala district and Kalyanpur of Khowai district have suffered the highest damage in the hailstorm.

“According to the preliminary assessment, around 5000 storm-affected people have been shifted to various relief camps in two districts. Besides, the loss of properties has been estimated to be more than a crore,” the Chief Minister said.

Administrative officials and other concerned were pressed into action to assess the damage and provide relief. The registration of damaged houses has been done with SDRF and relief will be provided within a day or two, the Chief Minister has assured.

