Tripura: 40 teachers facing termination ‘died of trauma’, alleges association

More than 40 Tripura teachers facing termination due to a Supreme Court order over faulty recruitment have “died of psychological trauma”, a state teachers’ body alleged on Sunday.

“Over forty teachers have passed away, unable to bear the pressure and trauma of losing their job. Many have lost their minds,” All Tripura 10323 Adhoc Teachers Employees Organisation president Bimal Saha told reporters after a ‘condolence meeting’ they organised in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan Sunday evening.

A total of 10,323 teachers — including graduate, post-graduate and under-graduate teachers — were inducted in different phases since 2010. These recruitments went to litigation and the Tripura High Court terminated all of them, terming the recruitment process “unconstitutional” in 2014. After an SLP filed by the state government, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court verdict in March 2017.

Following the apex court verdict, the teachers were pronounced to retire after December 31, 2017, and were then inducted on ad-hoc basis. In November last year, the Supreme Court granted them one-time final extension till March 2020. With three months to go till they lose their jobs, the teachers have now hit the streets in protest.

While around 2,000 of these teachers have been absorbed in other positions through a separate recruitment process, the rest are facing unemployment.

“We have organised a condolence meeting for those who died in the aftermath of the verdict of the (Tripura) High Court and the Supreme Court. We are confident that the incumbent state government will provide die-in-harness for families of the deceased and provide a proper solution to our crisis. We appeal to everyone to stand with us,” Saha said.

He also said the soon-to-be sacked teachers have decided to hold a protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi by the end of January next year, demanding punishment for those liable for their livelihood crisis and a permanent resolution of the problem.

Asked if they were hopeful about the state government’s intervention, Saha said they hoped the government would resolve the issue, failing which they would hold “massive agitations across the state”.

Prior to winning the 2018 Tripura Assembly election, the BJP had promised to bring in a ‘permanent solution’ for the 10,323 teachers if voted to power.

