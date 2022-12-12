Over 40 hurt in Tripura police action on teacher job aspirants near minister’s home

Over 40 unemployed youths who cleared the Selection Test for Graduate Teachers (STGT) conducted by the Tripura education department were injured after police lathi-charged them amid a road blockade near Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath’s home on Monday.

A group of nearly 300 of such candidates gathered near the minister’s home in the morning and a delegation went to meet him. After their discussion with the minister, they said that Nath told them the file on their recruitment was stuck because the finance department had not cleared it.

“We told the minister that many STGT-qualified candidates are waiting for jobs. Since 2019, only 616 such candidates have been hired. As many as 8,000-10,000 secondary school teachers have retired in the past few years. And there are several retrenched teachers. The minister said the file on recruitment was sent from his department but the finance department has not approved it because of a shortage of funds,” a member of the delegation told reporters.

After the minister left, however, a group of protesters blocked a road around 30m from his home and demanded the government grant them jobs. Police lathi-charged the protesters and arrested a few of them.

“We went there for a courtesy meeting with the minister. But police and CRPF jawans were unleashed upon us. We were assaulted as if we were terrorists. Three of us have received fractures on their hands and two have fractures on their legs. A total of 47 of us were injured. Many were taken to the West Agartala police station and received no treatment for hours after the incident,” said another protester.

A pregnant woman and a protester who had kidney ailments were allegedly among the lathi-charged.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sadar subdivisional police officer Ajay Kumar Das said, “A few people including women gathered in a dharna outside the minister’s residence. We deployed female police personnel from the West Agartala and East Agartala stations along with other security personnel. A delegation from them met the minister and seemed satisfied while coming out. They were about to disperse when another group blocked a major road. We arrested 8-10 people from them. Mild force was used to disperse them”.

The official denied that female protesters were manhandled by male police but said that a female protester had slapped a policewoman and that she was injured. “We don’t have any reports of injury on the other side,” he said.

The Opposition CPM condemned the police action. “This government is barbaric and inhuman. They cheated youths five years ago and are still harassing them. We appeal to the people to raise their voice democratically and unitedly… They have to be thrown out of the government,” CPM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said.

He indicated that his party would provide jobs to the STGT candidates if elected to power.

The Tripura Left Front committee alleged the police action was “instigated” by Nath. “Police led the barbaric assault on the instruction of the education minister. Many including a pregnant candidate were injured in the incident,”its statement read.

Senior Congress leader Ashish Kumar Saha termed the police action a barbaric attack from the “nationalist forces” on unemployed youths. “I visited the IGM Hospital, where over 40 people were there and nine of them have serious injuries… The education minister unleashed police on them. It is immoral and unfortunate that qualified candidates do not get jobs and police are let loose on them,” Saha said.

Trinamool Congress co-in-charge Rajib Banerjee said the incident exposed the ruling “BJP’s ghar ghar sushashon (good governance in every household) claim. “Earlier, this government assaulted 10,323 retrenched teachers and now this. We will provide these candidates with political and legal support,” he said.

TIPRA Motha-led Tipra Citizens’ Federation leader Tapas De condemned the police action and took exception to the minister’s citing a financial crunch. “Prior to 2018, the BJP assured that a ‘double-engine’ government would not face any financial crunch,” he said. “The government should have made sure there were funds before the interview… It seems they are mocking the unemployed. If there was a funds crunch indeed, why did they conduct the interviews?”

The Twipra Students Federation demanded the education minister’s resignation.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that not everyone who protested near the education minister’s home was a STGT candidate. He alleged that the protesters were instigated by the CPM.

“These candidates were repeatedly assured. The process for their recruitment is almost over. It is true that the file is stuck with the finance department. The candidates were informed that steps were being taken to address the situation. The government is doing everything,” he added.