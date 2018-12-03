Outlawed NLFT stops collection money in Tripura, says tripartite peace talks in progress

Outlawed insurgent outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) has stopped collecting money from people since they are in 4th round of tripartite talks (with the government), a press release issued by the outfit said on Monday.

Advertising

The press statement, which was supposedly circulated by NLFT, said it has “recently” concluded its 4th round of tripartite talks in order to solve problems of the state. NLFT is looking forward to a permanent solution, the statement claimed.

It also said that some people are collecting money in the name of NLFT to include the donors as members of the insurgent outfit.

“We appeal to all the people of the state not to give money to anyone since we have not given any instruction in such matter,” self-styled NLFT Information and Publicity Secretary D Khasmai said in the press release.

Advertising

However, Tribal Welfare Principal Secretary L H Darlong said the state government is not engaged in any peace talks with NLFT as of now.

“There was a peace talk with the insurgent outfits like NLFT 3 years back. The talks were held somewhere in Shillong and also in Delhi. Few insurgents surrendered after the peace talks but there was no response from them after that. I am not aware of any peace talk which is in progress with NLFT now,” he told indianexpress.com.

When asked about the NLFT letter, Director General of Police Akhil Kumar Shukla declined to comment. “These things are confidential. I will not comment. You have also come to know, I have also come to know. I will not speak”, DGP Shukla said.

Principal Secretary for Home Kumar Alok was not available for his comments on the issue.

Earlier in September this year, NLFT issued extortion notices in 3 villages bordering Bangladesh in Dhalai district, 130 Km from here.

The notices were served to chairmen of East Potacherra, Raima and Boalkhali Village Committees in Raishyabari Rural Development Block.

The National Liberation Front of Tripura was formed on March 12, 1989 with Dhananjoy Reang as its self-styled chairman. Reang was later expelled from NLFT in 1993 and Nayanbasi Jamatia became leader of the faction. In another split in 2001, a faction led by one Biswamohan Debbarma emerged. NLFT was outlawed in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and later under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).