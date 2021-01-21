On statehood day, CM Biplab Deb vows to turn Tripura into a model state

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday inaugurated the 49th statehood day or ‘Purnarajya Diwas’ celebrations at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala, saying his government was working to achieve purnata (self-dependence) and making Tripura a model state in agriculture, entrepreneurship and law and order, among other key governance indices.

“Previous governments would cry about dearth of resources, bad connectivity and how NE could not be developed on par with the rest of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in modern connectivity, provided huge funds for development and promoted the state’s traditional art and handicrafts in order to help us achieve self-sufficiency. This has given new thrust to our quest for purnata (self-dependence),” the chief minister said.

Claiming his government met many of its objectives and goals during his two-and-a-half years in office, the CM said the state, on his watch, achieved open-defecation free status and rural electrification, while people were provided with Aadhaar cards and Jan Dhan accounts and students with bicycles. He said his government also strove to boost social security pension, per capita income and the gross state domestic product (GDSP), while introducing the e-PDS scheme. Considerable success was also achieved in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a flagship affordable housing scheme of the central government, he added.

He said the government has also set sights on achieving 100 per cent housing for the poor by 2022 and turning Tripura into a major trade and commerce hub through the development of a special economic zone (SEZ), setting up an integrated check post at Sabroom, opening an Indo-Bangla rail route via Akhaura and building an Indo-Bangla transport bridge over River Feni in Belonia. All these projects are to be commissioned shortly, the CM added.

“We believe Tripura has already played a pivotal role in the Northeast. Now, we want to compete with bigger states with a fast-growing economy and turn Tripura into a model state which doesn’t have to look elsewhere for resources,” Deb said, adding that purnata could only be achieved through such measures.

Tripura and Manipur, both erstwhile princely states, merged with the Indian Union in October 1949. Along with Meghalaya, they were a part of Assam before that and became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972.

President Ramnath Kovind congratulated the three states on their Statehood Day, tweeting, “Greetings to the wonderful people of Manipur, Meghalaya & Tripura on Statehood Day. Blessed with immense natural beauty, rich history & vibrant culture, these states are fascinating. I extend my warm wishes as they continue to move ahead on the path of multi-faceted development.”

The Prime Minister, too, wished Tripura on Twitter, saying, “Best wishes to the people of Tripura on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India. The state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields. May the same spirit continue.”