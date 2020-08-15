On 74th Independence day, Tripura CM Biplab Deb announces launch of third medical college in state

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at the Independence Day celebrations in Agartala. ( Photo source: @BjpBiplab/twitter)

Unfurling the national tricolor on 74th Independence Day at Assam Rifles Ground on Saturday, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced setting-up of a new medical college at Dhalai district.

Tripura already has two medical colleges including the State-run Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and a private society-managed Tripura Medical College. The third medical college would come up at Ambassa in Dhalai district, 82 Km north from Agartala. The state government has already started working on the project, the chief minister said.

On the Independence Day celebrations, CM Deb presided the march past at Assam Rifles ground and accepted salute from the security contingent during Guard of Honour accorded to him by Tripura Police, Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and other security forces. He also presented medals and gallantry awards to police personnel on the red letter day.

Inspected the parade & took salutation of forces during celebration of 74th Independence Day at Assam Rifles ground in Agartala. Also distributed various Police Medals and addressed beloved people of Tripura.#TripuraCelebrates15thAug#IDay2020 pic.twitter.com/nqkliDLPEW — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 15, 2020

In his address, Deb said India is celebrating Independence Day amidst troubled times of COVID-19 pandemic. Lauding doctors, security personnel, media and other frontline workers for their work against COVID-19 pandemic, Deb said his government is committed to work optimally to contain the pandemic and break the chain of transmission. He also said Tripura has no dearth of medicines or PPE kits to handle the patients.

As per latest reports, Tripura has 2,129 beds for COVID-19 patients and over 18,000 beds for quarantined people across all eight districts.

On other ongoing development projects in Tripura, Deb reiterated that work for 15 Km long Agartala-Akhaura railway project is in advanced stage with Rs. 3,193 crore funds allocated by the centre for the bilateral project.

He also said survey work is in the pipeline to test feasibility of a second Indo-Bangla railway line connecting Belonia in South Tripura district and Dharmanagar in the north district. A riverine Indo-Bangla protocol route is also on the offing over River Gomati, he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd