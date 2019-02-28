Oldest lion in Tripura’s Sepahijala Zoo dies at 27

Hira- the oldest female lion of Tripura’s Sepahijala Zoo died Wednesday due to ill health, officials said here today.

Speaking to reporters, Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary warden Anjan Sen said that ‘Hira’ was 27 years old and was suffering from ill health since last two weeks.

“Hira was ill since last two weeks. She was 27 years old and was served boneless meat for past couple of years. Lions live for 22 years on average”, he said.

Sepahijala Zoo has 7 more lions left, among which 5 are children. Among the cubs, four cubs are female and one of them is a male animal.

“Zookeepers, staff members and visitors will miss Hira. All of them visited and supported her all these years”, Anjan Sen said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination at Agartala veterinary lab in RK Nagar. The reports are yet to arrive.

Earlier in June 2018, three lion cubs were born after a gap of three years for any lion breeding inside captivity in the zoo. Currently, there is no tiger in Sepahijala Zoo since Dipu, the last tiger here died from prolonged illness. Zoo officials said there are plans to bring tigers soon to attract more tourists.

As per legend, Sepahijala was named after a sepoy camp of a Tripura king on the side of the marshy area near the present sanctuary site. ‘Jala’, which means marshy land in Bengali, stuck in the name and has been called ‘Sepahijala’ ever since.