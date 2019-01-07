Students’ organisation calls for northeast bandh tomorrow over Citizenship Bill

The North East Students’ Organization (NESO), an umbrella body of eight student groups from different northeast states, has called for an 11-hour northeast bandh on Tuesday in protest against the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF) of Tripura, a member of NESO, also announced its participation in the agitation.

Advertising

NESO secretary general Sinam Prakash Singh on Monday condemned the bill and lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing that it would be soon passed in the Parliament.

“This move by the government is an imposition on the sentiments of the indigenous peoples of the northeast and this design is very dangerous as it will reduce the indigenous people of the northeast to a minority. The NESO has no other alternative but to call for a Northeast bandh on January 8 from 5 am to 4 pm with the exception of emergency services,” Singh said.

NESO comprises of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Khasi Students’ Union, Gar Students’ Union, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Naga Students’ Federation, All Manipur Students’ Union, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF) from Tripura.

Advertising

TSF general secretary Sunil Debbarma told indianexpress.com that they had made preparations to hold the strike in Tripura and also had the support of other tribal youth and student bodies.

Youth Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (Youth IPFT) general secretary Shuklacharan Noatia and All Tripura Indigenous Students Association (ATISA) said indigenous people of Tripura were “vehemently objecting” against the Citizenship bill.

“The bandh called by NESO is definitely an appropriate expression of the anguish of the Northeastern people as a whole against the bill,” a Youth IPFT statement said.

Youth IPFT is the youth wing of IPFT, which is an ally in Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government. ATISA is the student wing of Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT). Former TSF leader and youth activist Devid Debbarma said the proposed Citizenship amendment bill would countermand the results of NRC revision and grant illegal immigrants permanent entry into India.

On December last year, IPFT and its frontal organisations held a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi protesting against the Citizenship bill.