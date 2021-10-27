North Tripura: Cases registered, Section 144 imposed after vandalism of mosque, shops

A day after a mosque and several shops were vandalised in North Tripura’s Panisagar area during a VHP rally, two cases have been registered in the matter. Section 144 prohibiting gatherings has also been imposed at Panisagar, Dharmanagar and adjoining areas, said Superintendent of Police, North Tripura, Bhanupada Chakraborty, adding security has also been deployed in these places.

On Tuesday, the mosque and shops were vandalised at Panisagar sub-division, 155 km northwards from Agartala, allegedly by a section of Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists who took out a 3500-strong protest rally against the recent vandalism of Durga Puja pandals in Bangladesh.

The SP added that one case each has been filed by both parties at the local police station on the incident. However, there were no arrests till the latest reports came in.

There are also reports that peace meetings are being held in sensitive areas.

Meanwhile, Tripura State Jamiat Ulama (Hind) president Mufti Tayebur Rahman urged Muslims to refrain from reacting to any instigation. He said the vandalism of the mosque at Panisagar was “unfortunate” and “painful” and asked the local administration to make sure no further deterioration of the law and order situation occurred.

Accusing the opposition CPI(M) of being involved in the cases of communal tension, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “There is a low percentage of people from the minority community in Tripura. We believe CPI(M) has a major role behind the recent incidents. Their main objective is to create unrest here.”

Later, in a press statement, Opposition leader Manik Sarkar said, “Some instigatory and condemnable incidents occurred during recent Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh. A few protests were organised by the VHP against those incidents in different parts of Tripura. A few provocative programmes are being held in some places around this. The condemnable incident at Chamtilla of Panisagar in North Tripura is one such incident…I appeal to people of all sections of Tripura to make sure that the ancient communal unity and integrity of Tripura is not disturbed in any way.”

Sarkar also requested the police and administration to play a pro-active role in these incidents.

A notification issued Tuesday by Dharmanagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) said Section 144 was imposed in the sub-division till further orders due to “strong apprehension of breach of peace and public tranquillity”.

According to the notification, assembling of four or more persons was prohibited along with restrictions on all kinds of processions, rally sloganeering, vehicle rallies, public speeches etc. There was also a prohibition on carrying arms, and use of loudspeakers.