No unemployment, food crisis in Tripura: Biplab Deb

Taking potshots at the opposition CPI (M) and Congress who alleged there was an unemployment and food crisis in Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb claimed he did not receive any complaints from the public during a ‘Janatar Durbar’ at Chawmanu in Dhalai district, 120 Km from Agartala.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Sunday said people who were used to earning “commission” from the common people are now trying to frame “fake stories”.

“There was no complaint on crisis of food or work from anyone who came with there grievance at the Janata Darbar. People, who always blamed the central government and deprived people of Tripura for last 25 years, claim about crisis of food and work,” he said in the statement.

Deb claimed only a few people sought employment at the ‘Janatar Durbar’. While most people talked about developmental issues like roads, markets, street lights, construction of culvert and drinking water, some of them also raised issues related to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Deb said.

“When it comes to work, allocation of persondays under MG NREGA has increased from 3 crore to 4 crore. In Chawmanu, MG NREGA works were done three times more,” he said.

In September, Deb claimed that unemployment dipped in Tripura since his government assumed office in March, 2018. Tripura’s unemployment has come down from 7.45 lakh to 2.56 lakh, he claimed. However, he failed to provide any data to support his claim. Deb said the National Career Services Data would substantiate his claim. The report, which was expected to be out by October, is yet to be published.

The CPI (M) and Congress slammed the Biplab Deb government for failing to provide employment to all as promised by the BJP in its Vision Document. They blamed Deb for advising people to turn to entrepreneurship to earn livelihood. His suggestions included rearing ducks, cows and setting up paan-shops, among others.

Janatar Durbar or people court, which is held twice a week, is a public outreach programme to offer solution to problems and speed up governance. While the mass connect initiative started at his official residence and the state secretariat in April last year, the CM has been reaching out to different districts and far-flung tribal villages of late to connect with people in the most interior hamlets. Biblap Deb interacted with people at Dhanyaram Karbari Para Higher Secondary School on Saturday.

