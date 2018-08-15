No space for bias, shall work for everyone: Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb addresses an audience on Independence Day at Assam Rifles ground in Agartala. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb addresses an audience on Independence Day at Assam Rifles ground in Agartala.

In his first Independence Day speech as chief minister, Biplab Deb today said his government would work to develop everyone and will not encourage any form of discrimination or bias. In his address at the Assam Rifles ground in Agartala this morning, Deb said people of Tripura handed over the reins to a new government after 25 years of Left regime and assured that his government was committed to fulfill hopes and aspirations of all.

The BJP and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) combine decimated the CPIM-led Left Front in the assembly elections in February this year and assumed office on March 9.

“We shall work to ensure efficiency in all government works. We are committed to fulfill hopes and aspirations of 37 lakh people of the state. There is no space for bias in our government’s policies”, the chief minister said in his address.

He also called for greater coordination among Tripura, Government of India and neighbouring countries (like Bangladesh) for development of Tripura. He said, “A flourished Tripura can be achieved through close coordination of all responsible citizens, neighbouring countries and the Government of India.” Coordination is a pre-requisite of development, Deb further added.

The BJP-IPFT government has been in office for only five months now and chief minister Deb has claimed the new regime has already started working on ensuring accountability in government employment, granting dignity to women, cracking down on drug peddlers and a host of other sectors.

He congratulated BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the centre and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly helped in developing the northeast region during last four years.

“Prime Minister Modi is working to introduce New India by 2022. Much development was introduced for ‘Ashtalaxmi’ (eight states) of the northeast. There were a lot of development work in the last four years. We shall work in the same ‘disha’ (direction) as well”, he said.

Among other states of northeast India, Tripura immensely benefitted in terms of road and rail connectivity apart from other infrastructure-related projects which came in the tenure of the NDA government. Referring to the issue, chief minister Deb today said ‘HIRA’ model of development was envisaged by Prime Minister Modi for Tripura and it would be realized soon.

During an election campaign rally at Sonamura in Sipahijala district in February this year, PM Modi had appealed to people to throw away ‘Manik’ (jewel) in an oblique reference to former chief minister Manik Sarkar and adopt ‘HIRA’ instead. He described ‘HIRA’ as a combination of highways, i-ways (internet), roadways and airways and promised better communication infrastructure if BJP was chosen to power.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the state today till latest reports came in. However, 10 country-made bombs were recovered from Rabindranagar, a bordering village in Sipahijala district, 60 km from here, last evening. The bombs were recovered from the residence of one Md Akhtar Hussein. He was taken into custody, an official from the police headquarters informed.

Formerly a princely state, Tripura merged with the Indian Union in 1949. It was earlier ruled by kings of the Manikya dynasty for nearly 500 years.

