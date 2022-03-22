No plans to turn Tripura into dry state, says govt amidst push against alcohol, drugs

Whilst pushing for an addiction-free Tripura, the state’s BJP-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) government Monday made it clear it has no plans of turning it into a dry state.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma said in response to a starred question moved by Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Sudhangshu Das, who questioned the steps taken against illegal brewers, dealers and stockists of alcoholic beverages.

Replying to his questions, Devvarma said 2,776 people were arrested in the last three years for being purportedly involved in illegal brewing, sale and stocking of alcoholic beverages in the state. This includes 1,150 arrests in 2019, 941 in 2020 and 685 last year, he added.

Opposition CPI(M) legislator Sudhan Das joined the discussion and appealed to the government to ensure new foreign liquor licenses are not issued. Other legislators raised examples of dry states and asked about the state government’s plan to combat drugs and addiction.

While urging everyone to work together to put up a collective fight against all sorts of drugs and addiction, Devvarma said his government did not have any plans to announce Tripura as a dry state and said there is no scientific evidence that substantiates the claim that ban on alcohol sale would reduce their consumption. Banning the commercial sale of alcohol doesn’t have anything to do with its consumption, he said.

Devvarma, who is also in charge of the finance portfolio in the Biplab Deb cabinet, informed that the government is conducting continued efforts against such individuals to maintain a healthy social life and prevent the breakdown of moral values.

He also said the state police are conducting awareness programmes through ‘Prayaas’—Tripura Police’s own community outreach programme—to sensitise people about the harmful effects of country liquor apart from efforts by the police and security personnel to stop production and sale of illegal country liquor.