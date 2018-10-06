No plan to revise NRC in Tripura, says Central government

INPT, an indigenous regional political party in Tripura, has been highly vocal for implementing NRC revision in the state. (Representational image/File photo) INPT, an indigenous regional political party in Tripura, has been highly vocal for implementing NRC revision in the state. (Representational image/File photo)

No decision has been taken on the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) revision in Tripura, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday. “Union Home Minister met a delegation of INPT led by its President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl on October 4, 2018. However, no assurance of any kind was given by Union Home Minister regarding the implementation of NRC in the state of Tripura. It is categorically asserted that no decision has been taken on the issue of NRC in Tripura”, MHA clarified in a press statement.

The statement has come shortly after Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) leaders claimed that Home Minister Singh assured them to ‘take initiatives’ for revising NRC in Tripura after the ongoing process in Assam gets over.

INPT is an indigenous regional political party in Tripura which is led by Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, who led the once feared Tripura National Volunteers (TNV). The rebel force came overground as per the TNV accord signed by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1988. INPT has been highly vocal for implementing NRC revision and has spoken against the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016.

Speaking to indianexpress.com on their meeting with the Union Home Minister, INPT general secretary Jagadish Debbarma on Saturday said, “We were invited to discuss on NRC issue by the Office of Union Home Minister. Home Minister Rajnath Singh told us that NRC revision is being exercised in Assam and clearly stated that initiatives would be taken to revise NRC in Tripura after the process is completed in Assam”.

This August, INPT leaders met Registrar General of NRC and submitted memorandum to revise NRC in Tripura with 1951 as the base year. The party leaders also met former Assam Chief Minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) founder Prafulla Mahanta and KHADC executives in Meghalaya to form a pan-NE axis for NRC revision and against the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd