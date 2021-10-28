No mosque was burnt down, law & order normal: Tripura Police

Days after two shops were burnt and a mosque was vandalised in North Tripura, police Thursday said the law and order situation in the state is normal, contrary to the “fake news” spread by vested interests.

“Certain persons by using fake social media IDs are spreading fake news/rumours on Tripura. It is informed that law & order situation in the State is absolutely normal”, Tripura Police tweeted from its official handle late evening on Wednesday.

They also tweeted that no mosque was burnt at Panisagar in North Tripura.

“During yesterday’s protest rally in Panisagar, North Tripura, no masjid was burnt and the pictures being shared of burning or damaged masjid or collection of sticks etc are all fake and are not from Tripura. They may be of some countries”, the tweet read.

Tripura Police have requested people of all communities not to support such fake social media IDs and not spread such fake pictures. “We have already registered cases and Legal action will be taken against all those spreading fake news and communally sensitive rumours”, the tweet added.

While not naming the vested groups, the police, in a separate tweet, said, “Some vested interests are trying to disturb the peaceful communal situation of Tripura. Tripura Police requests every citizen of Tripura to help it in maintaining law and order and peace in Tripura”.

A few stray incidents of vandalism in Tripura have been reported after Durga Puja pandals and temples in Bangladesh were targeted this month. In protest against these incidents, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Hindu Jagaran Manch among other religious organizations, have taken out a series of rallies. During some of these protest rallies, police said a section of miscreants vandalised a few houses and shops at Panisagar of North Tripura and damaged parts of a local mosque. While the Hindutva bodies have denied having any role in these incidents, the local administration soon imposed restrictions under section 144 at Panisagar and Dharmanagar areas and deployed security in sensitive pockets. They also organized peace meetings.

A Tripura Police spokesperson recently told the media that superintendents of police in all eight districts of Tripura were asked to provide security personnel for mosques and organise patrolling in vulnerable areas and areas of mixed population.