No decision to impose lockdown yet, says Tripura CM amid spike in Covid cases

Even as Covid-19 cases surge across the country, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Saturday stated that his government has not taken any decision yet on imposing lockdown in any part of the state.

Deb’s comments come amid widespread rumours that lockdown might be imposed in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas soon.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Covid care centers in Sepahijala district, 30 km away from here, Deb said lockdown decisions come only when healthcare and administrative executives collectively feel the need of such measures. He reiterated that all eligible citizens of Tripura would be vaccinated in a phased manner and added that no decision of lockdown is on the cards.

According to reports, 65 percent of an estimated 11 lakh people in Tripura above 45 years of age have already been vaccinated; the rest are waiting for their shots as vaccine doses keep coming in.

For those between 18 and 44 years of age, vaccination drive is already underway but more doses are being brought in as the target in this age group is around 16 lakhs inoculations.

Meanwhile, 22 new beds are now ready for two Covid care centers at Sepahijala district with an additional potential of 1,500 beds in the area.

A door-to-door survey is in progress for figuring out the number of Covid-affected people living in three containment zones of the city. The government is also conducting rapid antigen tests in all households of the municipal area.