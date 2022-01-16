No day curfew in Tripura, says CM Biplab Deb amid Covid surge

Biplab Kumar Deb said his government was closely monitoring the situation and was trying to ensure that the curbs were not affecting normal life or economic growth.

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who also holds the health portfolio, said Sunday that his government has no immediate plans to impose a day-time curfew to contain the spread of the pandemic. The night curfew will remain in force.

As per the latest statistics, the state has an overall positivity rate of nearly 13 per cent. Among areas with relatively higher cases, Agartala municipality alone has recorded a positivity rate of 28.23 per cent.

“This is certainly quite a higher positivity rate. But there’s nothing to fear. We can recover in home isolation. In case of any serious symptoms, people should consult health officials, doctors, ASHA workers or hospitals,” he advised.

Deb said his government was closely monitoring the situation and was trying to ensure that the curbs were not affecting normal life or economic growth.

He advised people to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, including using face masks, hand sanitizers and maintaining physical distancing to prevent transmission of the virus. He promised that the third Covid wave will be effectively managed like the previous waves.

According to the latest reports, 90,935 people have tested positive for Covid and 835 people have succumbed in the state since the onset of the pandemic.