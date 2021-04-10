No case, no arrest day after attack on TIPRA chief Pradyot Kishore

A day after the attack on Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance (TIPRA) chief and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma inside Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s (SDM) office in West Tripura, the state police is yet to register a case or arrest anyone.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kamal Bikash Majumder said the situation is under control in the area where a group of hooligans attacked the SDM office yesterday, allegedly targeting Pradyot Kishore, who was inside the premised at the time.

“We rushed to the area right when the incident started and brought the situation under control. Everything is peaceful now. The local administration has imposed restrictions on public movement under section 144 in the area”, the official informed.

However, SDPO Majumder said claims made by Pradyot Kishore that gunshots went off outside the SDM office yesterday during the alleged attack on him were ‘wrong’. “There were a few local miscreants who created disturbance yesterday. We are in the process of identifying them. All culprits will be booked as per law”, the official said.

In the aftermath of last evening’s incident at the SDM office, the officer said there was some tension in the area as Pradyot Kishore’s supporters got ‘emotional’ due to rumour mongering that the royal scion was injured in the attack on him.

After Debbarma came live on social media late evening, assured everyone of his good health and appealed people not to become violent, agitated people who gathered in the area went back home, he added.

Debbarma went live on his Facebook page on Friday afternoon showing what seemed like CCTV footage from the SDM office. In his press briefing later, Debbarma said a group of miscreants entered the SDM office and started pelting stones and attacking TIPRA supporters. The miscreants hugely outnumbered the police present on the spot, he said, while adding that Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Director General of Police (DGP) VS Yadav have enquired about his condition later, assured of strict and speedy action.

Debbarma, who resigned as state Congress president’s chair in 2019, floated his own political party this year and fielded candidates in 23 out of 28 seats of the tribal council polls which went to polls Tuesday. His ally, the Indigenous Peoples Party of Twipra (INPT), has fielded candidates in the remaining five seats. While the polls were held amidst scattered violence, Pradyot later expressed confidence that his party would get clear majority in the tribal council poll results.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya later claimed CPIM is responsible for creating unrest and said his party supporters have nothing to do with the alleged attack on Pradyot.