No bird flu case in Tripura yet, confirms state govt

A week after the first poultry bird deaths were reported amid bird flu scare in Tripura, Animal Resources Development Minister Santana Chakma Saturday said the state doesn’t have any case of avian influenza yet.

Speaking to reporters here this afternoon, the minister said no bird flu case was confirmed till now among few cases of poultry bird deaths at Gomati and Sepahijala districts.

As per reports, a duck farm at Dhakaibari Manipuri Basti in Sepahijala district has reported 60 unusual deaths of ducks recently, since the end of December last year.

While pegging the figures of poultry bird deaths to 55, the minister today said, “These deaths were mainly due to microbial infection. Some duck plague cases were also found. We have asked department officials to extend all possible help, provide vaccines and other timely assistance.”

The minister has said consuming poultry meat and eggs after properly boiling them is completely safe and free from any potential health hazard.

She added that cleanliness and animal rearing hygiene should be maintained in the farms to ward off poultry diseases and said animal husbandry can be a major source of economic growth and contributor to make Tripura a model state.

The minister’s comments came shortly after an advisory issued by the ARDD two days back asking officials to keep a strict watch for unusual sickness or mortality in poultry birds and wild or migratory birds.

In the advisory, Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Director Dr K Sashi Kumar said, “A few suspected cases of avian influenza have been recorded in Kerala, M.P, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gujarat. Keeping in view of the above, strict vigil and action by all the departmental functionaries should be activated to prevent any possible ingress of the avian influenza (HPAI) in the state of Tripura.”

If suspected cases are found, the Department has asked to collect samples like cloacal swab, tracheal swab, excreta etc under regular sero-surveillance work.

While use of disinfectants and other precautions were recommended for all poultry farms, the ARDD memo also recommended to form rapid response teams to ensure complete control and containment operations in quickest possible time if any outbreak is confirmed.

Apart from poultry farms, pig farms were also suggested to maintain required sanitation procedures with strong viricidal disinfectant like Lugaquat-125.

Tripura last experienced bird flu outbreak in April, 2012, preceded by the first cases registered here four years back in 2008.