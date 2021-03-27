NLFT ultra flees from Bangladesh hideout, surrenders in Tripura

After his training, Nipen was placed for field operation at Segunbagan area in Bangladesh.

Three days after fleeing from a Bangladesh hideout, of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), a militant surrendered before the Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) here.

A statement issued by Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Subrata Chakraborty said Nipen Babu Tripura alias Tuiklai, 33, escaped from his camp at Segun Bagan in Khagracherri district of Bangladesh on March 22 and entered Tripura’s Raishyabari area to surrender.

After joining NLFT in 2018, Babu got his training along with other northeastern militants at Tagga, general headquarters of NSCN in Myanmar and returned to Bangladesh based NLFT camp last July through Aizawl in Mizoram, the police informed.

He was involved in kidnapping three NPCC border fencing workers last year from Malda Kumar Para in Gandacherra of Dhalai district and extortion s among other operations during his so called field duty.

“Presently NLFT (BM) group is facing a serious financial/organizational /leadership crisis. Feeling frustrated with the present predicament of NLFT organization and continuous pressure unleashed by Tripura Police forced him to join the mainstream of society”, the statement read.

NLFT was floated with the sovereign Tripura agenda on March 12 in 1989. It was banned in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Terrorism Act ( POTA).

The NLFT was involved in several violent activities including 317 insurgency incidents that killed 28 security personnel and 62 civilians between 2005-2015 , according to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs record.