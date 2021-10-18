Self-styled commander of outlawed insurgency outfit NLFT surrenders in Tripura

A self-styled commander of the outlawed insurgent outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered Monday before the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura.

This is the second NLFT surrender this month after four NLFT militants surrendered on October 2 to the Tripura Police with arms and ammunition. Three other cadres of the same outfit had surrendered two weeks prior to that.

“One listed and active NLFT (Biswamohan) cadre named Jaiba Kaloi, alias Litan Jamatia alias Chalai, son of Sadhana Nanda Kaloi, resident of Hallubari in Ompi of Gomati district, who claims to be presently holding rank of Self-Styled Lieutenant in their organization has surrendered before BSF in presence of Inspector General Susanta Kumar Nath today morning,” a statement read.

According to preliminary interrogation reports, Jaiba Kaloi joined the NLFT (BM) outfit in 1998 and continued to be its active member since then. He was listed as an active cadre of NLFT (BM) as per the list published by the state government.

“NLFT (BM) Commander Jaiba Kaloi had not seen his parents since his joining the NLFT Group in 1998. Finally today, he got the opportunity of ‘Ghar Wapsi’ and meeting his old-age parents after over 23 years,” it said.

Leaders and cadres of NLFT, the only surviving insurgent outfit of Tripura, have surrendered in large numbers before BSF and other security forces in last few years, indicating a decline in conflict-ridden rebel movements.

As per BSF records, 23 NLFT insurgents including few top commanders surrendered before the force in the last five years including five NLFT insurgents who surrendered in 2017, followed by 12 insurgents in 2018, three in 2019 and three others in 2020.

Formed in 1989, the NLFT’s agenda was of sovereign Tripura. The group was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and then under the Prevention of Terrorism Act ( POTA) in 1997.