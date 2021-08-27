Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates 11 infrastructure, development projects in Tripura

Agartala: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday inaugurated 11 infrastructure and development projects at Mohanpur in West Tripura district and assured her ministry would clear a project of Rs 1,300 crore for development of the indigenous communities and their quality of living within a fortnight.

In a late evening Facebook post, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced, “On behalf of 37 lakh people of #Tripura, I extend my warm gratitude to Hon’ble finance minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji and the central government led by Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji for releasing Rs 493 crore under #RIDF for the development of the rural areas of the state. Hon’ble FM Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman ji released this fund a few hours after her visit to #Tripura reflects the commitment of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, toward rural development and upliftment of indigenous communities through good governance.”

On the first day of her two-day visit here, Sitharaman inaugurated 11 different projects of Rs 189 crore at Mohanpur and visited a Covid care centre at Gandhigram village close to Agartala.

She said two other projects of over Rs 21 crore and said they were cleared by the central government this morning itself. These include a project of straw highways widening worth Rs 14.15 crore and a host of development works in Agartala city worth Rs 7.4 crore.

She also reviewed the status of externally-aided projects in Tripura, including a Project for Sustainable Catchment Forest Management in Tripura, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Tripura Urban and Tourism Development Project, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project, funded by World Bank among others pertaining to education, healthcare, communication, infrastructure, power services etc.

Earlier in the day, Deb had written, “Attended the Externally Aided Project’s review meeting with FM Smt Nirmala Sitharaman Ji. Deputy CM Shri Jishnu Devvarma ji and other officials were present on the occasion. These EAPs are important for the holistic development of the state and the betterment of the livelihood of its citizens. FM Nirmala Sitharaman ji congratulates the state officials on the work done through EAPs for the holistic development of the state.”

Deb joined the meeting along with Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Secretary Kumar Alok and other officials of the state administration.

Sitharaman later visited a freedom fighter’s residence here this evening.

On her second day of visit, Sitharaman is scheduled to visit Udaipur in Gomati district, 50 km from here, and offer prayers at Tripurasundari Temple and meet local leaders of Killa Village Council and members of local Self Help Groups.

Her visit was originally scheduled on August 19 and had to be cancelled due to pressing engagements.