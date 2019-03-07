NIA team starts interrogation of suspected JMB terrorist

A two-member National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Thursday started interrogating a suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist arrested in Tripura two days ago.

Advertising

The team is headed by an NIA Inspector, who arrived here today. The interrogation is being held in a secret location to figure out alleged links of Nazir Sheikh (25), who was arrested from his rented residence at Arundhatinagar area here after cops acted on a tip-off. He is accused of being associated with the outlawed JMB and was said to have been involved with several terror activities inside India.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Amtali Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajay Kumar Das said that a joint team of NIA, Intelligence Bureau, Military Intelligence and officials of Tripura Police Special Branch is conducting the interrogation.

Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Subrata Chakraborty informed that Sheikh was produced before a local court in Agartala on Wednesday. The court sent him to police remand for 12 days, the official told reporters.

Director General of Tripura Police Akhil Kumar Shukla said Sheikh was a permanent resident of Murshidabad district of West Bengal. He was trained in Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and had links with many others involved with terror activities in India, the DGP said.

He also claimed that JMB, a Bangladesh based terrorist group, which Sheikh was allegedly associated with, was responsible for a series of blasts in Bangladesh in 2005. The group also tried to carry out explosions in Bihar’s Bodhgaya during the Dalai Lama’s visit last year.

Advertising

Meanwhile, police sources informed that Sheikh has revealed startling facts during interrogation. However, he has not named any of his associates till now, a source said.