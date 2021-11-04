NHRC seeks report from Tripura after TMC files complaint of violence against minorities

The National Human Rights Commission Wednesday asked the Tripura government to submit within four weeks an “action taken” report on alleged instances of violence against minorities in the state.

The NHRC forwarded a complaint by Trinamool Congress spokesperson and RTI activist Saket Gokhale to Tripura Chief Secretary Kumar Alok and Director General of Police V S Yadav.

The commission said it has considered the complaint and directed its registry to send a copy of the complaint to the Chief Secretary and DGP so they could submit an “action taken” report within four weeks.

The NHRC letter comes amid repeated assertions of the Tripura government that there is no communal tension in the state in the wake of the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The human rights body also said the authorities concerned should intimate the commission if any notice, order etc. is received by them on the matter from the State Human Rights Commission.

In his complaint to the NHRC on October 28, Gokhale alleged that despite reports of violence against people from the religious minority community, the state government didn’t take proper action.

The complaint from Gokhale also claimed TMC workers came under attack from ruling party activists while the former were campaigning in the state.

The complaint alleged that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad carried out a rally in North Tripura during which a mosque was vandalized and two shops were burnt down.

Minister for Information and Cultural Affairs Sushanta Chowdhury denied reports of any mosque set ablaze at Panisagar in North Tripura.

In a video message Wednesday, DIG (Southern Range) GK Rao said “some mischievous incidents” were happening in the state since last few days.

“There were some minor loss of property and some incidents of disturbance occurred. Tripura Police registered 11 cases filed earlier including 4 in North Tripura, 3 in West Tripura, one in Gomati district and three cases in Sepahijala district”, he said.

Rao also said five people were arrested in connection with these cases and three others were served notices to appear before the police.

Reiterating that the state government has announced compensation for losses incurred in these incidents, the official claimed the police has taken neutral role and no burning of a mosque happened in past one week.