scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 13, 2021
MUST READ

NGO writes to PM Modi, Amit Shah seeking implementation of two-child policy across country

Earlier, in September this year, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had said in the Assembly that the state did not register any unnatural growth in population.

Written by Debraj Deb | Agartala |
November 13, 2021 8:19:41 pm
Earlier in September, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, citing the findings of a National Family Health Survey, had said in the Assembly that the state did not register any unnatural growth in population. (Representational)

Janasankhya Samadhan Foundation – an organisation advocating population-control measures – has demanded the implementation of the two-child policy across the country.

“We have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for implementing the policy,” said a member of the organization. He added that their national president Anil Chaudhury and sangathan mantri Krishna Murari, among others, will visit the state on November 20.

Earlier, in September this year, Tripura CM Deb had said in the Assembly that the state did not register any unnatural growth in population. He had cited the findings of a National Family Health Survey, which pegged the total fertility rate of the state at 1.7, much below the replacement level of fertility.

He said this following the claim of BJP legislator Kalyani Roy that the population would cross 41 lakhs from 37 lakhs in 2011.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 13: Latest News

Advertisement