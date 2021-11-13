NGO writes to PM Modi, Amit Shah seeking implementation of two-child policy across country

Janasankhya Samadhan Foundation – an organisation advocating population-control measures – has demanded the implementation of the two-child policy across the country.

“We have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for implementing the policy,” said a member of the organization. He added that their national president Anil Chaudhury and sangathan mantri Krishna Murari, among others, will visit the state on November 20.

Earlier, in September this year, Tripura CM Deb had said in the Assembly that the state did not register any unnatural growth in population. He had cited the findings of a National Family Health Survey, which pegged the total fertility rate of the state at 1.7, much below the replacement level of fertility.

He said this following the claim of BJP legislator Kalyani Roy that the population would cross 41 lakhs from 37 lakhs in 2011.